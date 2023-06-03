Metra Rock Island District lines to Joliet closed to due to track replacement

Rock Island Metra trains to Joliet closed due to track replacement

Rock Island Metra trains to Joliet closed due to track replacement

Rock Island Metra trains to Joliet closed due to track replacement

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A heads-up for Metra riders in Joliet

The Rock Island District line will not run your way today.

The line will be closed while crews from Canadian National work to replace tracks.

All Rock Island trains will instead run to and from New Lenox today.

Full service on the Rock Island line is expected to resume tomorrow.