Metra wants your opinion on proposed fare changes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra riders, did you notice something new on your seat on Tuesday?

Metra said it wants feedback on proposed changes to fares.

The plan would change how the fares are structured and some current offerings, like doing away with the super saver monthly pass for a $100 flat rate.

If you'd like to weigh in, you can find the link at Metra.com/2024FarePlan.

Metra is proposing a plan for 2024 that would simplify the fare structure and improve the rider experience. Metra will be hosting a digital open house on Jul 25 and info tables will be at downtown stations between Jul 19 and Aug 2. Visit https://t.co/k4Y1PAIS0e to find more info. pic.twitter.com/j6ZrOWPiuj — Metra (@Metra) July 18, 2023