Metra wants your opinion on proposed fare changes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra riders, did you notice something new on your seat on Tuesday?
Metra said it wants feedback on proposed changes to fares.
The plan would change how the fares are structured and some current offerings, like doing away with the super saver monthly pass for a $100 flat rate.
If you'd like to weigh in, you can find the link at Metra.com/2024FarePlan.
