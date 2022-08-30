Metra offering extra service on 2 lines for Bike The Drive on Sunday

Metra to add service on 2 lines for Bike The Drive on Sunday

Metra to add service on 2 lines for Bike The Drive on Sunday

Metra to add service on 2 lines for Bike The Drive on Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bike the Drive returns to the lakefront this weekend, as cyclists will take over DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive will to cars in both directions between from 5 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Cyclists will ride along the Drive from 6:30 a.m. to around 10:30 a.m.

Metra will make it easier to get to Bike the Drive by adding more service and more bike cars on its UP Northwest Line and Metra Electric Line.

The UP Northwest Line will run one extra inbound train, departing from Crystal Lake at 5:15 a.m. and arriving in downtown Chicago at 6:40 a.m. An extra outbound train will depart from downtown's Ogilvie Transportation Center at 1:30 p.m. Each train will be equipped with one bike car with 15 bike racks. These cars are in addition to the spaces in the priority seating area of each ADA-accessible railcar that can also be used to secure bicycles.

On the Metra Electric Line, at least one bike car with eight bike racks will be added to Trains 8302 and 802, in addition to the spaces in the priority seating area of the accessible cars. Train 8302 is scheduled to depart from South Chicago (93rd Street) at 5:39 a.m. and arrive at downtown's Millennium Station at 6:16 a.m. Train 802 will depart from University Park at 5:40 a.m. and arrive at Millennium at 6:49 a.m. For the trip home, Metra Electric trains 815, 8317, 8321, and 823 will be equipped with a bike car. Detailed schedule information for all Metra lines can be found at metra.com.