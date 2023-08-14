Metra introduces 4 new trains for the South Side, suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You have new options to commute to and from the South Side and south suburbs.

Four new trains have joined Metra's electric Blue Island branch schedule starting Monday.

That's two new trains from Blue Island to Millennium Station and two more moving from Millennium Station to Blue Island.

Metra said the new trains will increase ridership and fill service gaps to Hyde Park and the south suburbs.

Check out the new schedule to catch one of these trains.