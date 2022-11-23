Metra adding six new stops beginning in December
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People who ride the Metra UP North line will soon have a few more places to get on and off the trains.
Starting Dec. 5, six Metra trains on the line will stop at Kenilworth and Indian Hill.
One afternoon train will stop at Main Street and Central Street in Evanston.
Metra is adjusting arrival times.
You can find the schedule at Metra.com.
