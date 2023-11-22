Watch CBS News
Metra Milwaukee District West trains halted after train hits pedestrian

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Metra Milwaukee District West line was halted near the Mont Clare stop after a train hit a pedestrian Wednesday night.

The Mont Clare stop is located at 7007 W. Medill Ave. on the city's West Side.

Information about the condition of the person hit by the train was not immediately available.

Metra said it would provide more updates as they become available.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 9:39 PM CST

