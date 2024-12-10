Metra teams up with Marines for annual Toys for Tots drive

Metra partners with Marine Corps Reserve for Toys for Tots drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot of generous commuters donated to Toys for Tots on Tuesday morning at downtown Metra train stations.

The donation box overflowed at the Ogilvie Transportation Center, as U.S. Marines and Metra workers collected unwrapped toys and cash.

The Marine Corps Reserve partnered with Metra for a 13th year of the toy drive at all five Metra stations downtown – Ogilvie, Union Station, LaSalle Street Station, Millennium Station, and Van Buren Street Station.

"Think about this: there's some kids who won't have anything to wrap for Christmas. It won't be a special day for them. This helps. Everybody deserves to find something for them on Christmas morning, and this is one way of making that happen," Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile said.

Last year, Metra and the Marines collected more than 3,000 toys and $10,000, helping distribute more than 114,000 toys to kids across the Chicago area – the most successful Metra collection ever.