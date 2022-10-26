Watch CBS News
Metra leaders speaking out against proposed merger

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra leaders are set to speak out against a proposal to merge two  major railway companies.

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern want to consolidate and create a single railway extending from Mexico to Canada.

Metra says the merger will lead to a big increase in freight train traffic throughout the northwest suburbs and all that extra traffic could disrupt their service and cause extensive delays.

