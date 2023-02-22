Parts of Homewood Metra station to shut down for renovation

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- South suburban Metra riders ought to start planning right now – because part of their station may be closing.

Metra is shutting down the tunnel on the east side of the Homewood station on Harwood Avenue on March 13. The station is being rehabbed.

That means Metra and Amtrak riders will have to park and board on the west side of the station on Park Avenue. Bus stops will also be moved to the west side.

Pace bus routes 356 and 359 will be affected, Metra said.

The station rehab project will include the construction of a new, ADA-accessible headhouse on the4 east side of the station, as well as new draining, ventilation, lighting, and interior finishes in the 112-year-old tunnel.

The elevator between the tunnel and the platform will also be replaced, among other upgrades. A new Pace bus facility will also be built.

The station serves Metra Electric and Amtrak.

The project should take two years.