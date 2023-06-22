Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra will incorporate new electric trains in the coming months

By Cory McIntyre

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra will soon be picking commuters up in style. 

Starting Thursday, Metra will start construction on three of its stations, to make trains electric. The stops being renovated will include 79th Street (Chatham), 87th Street (Woodruff), and 103rd Street (Rosemoor).   

New features will include enclosed accessible street-level entrances, new train platforms, lighting and signage.  

This project should be completed over the next few months. 

First published on June 22, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.