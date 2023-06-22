Metra will incorporate new electric trains in the coming months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra will soon be picking commuters up in style.

Starting Thursday, Metra will start construction on three of its stations, to make trains electric. The stops being renovated will include 79th Street (Chatham), 87th Street (Woodruff), and 103rd Street (Rosemoor).

New features will include enclosed accessible street-level entrances, new train platforms, lighting and signage.

This project should be completed over the next few months.