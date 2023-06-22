Metra, CTA adding more lines for Pride Parade this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a lot going on in the city these next few weeks - including the big pride parade this weekend.

Both Metra and CTA are offering some added rides to make sure people can easily get there.

Metra says it's adding trains to its BNSF line, as well as UP North, Northwest, and West lines.

You can find the updated weekend schedule on metra.com.

A $7 Sunday pass gives you unlimited rides all day.

If you're not riding Metra - you can get to the parade route, from Uptown to Lincoln Park, by jumping on the "L" from all five downtown train stations.

Check out our CBS 2 float at the Pride Parade on Sunday.