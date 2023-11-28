Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra BNSF trains experiencing delays due to switch issues

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra BNSF trains heading in and out of Chicago will be operating up to an hour behind schedule due to switch issues Tuesday morning, according to the agency.  

Trains #1203, #1205, and #1218 were affected as a result. The issues were said to be near Congress Park and Cicero, according to the last update on the agency's X, formerly known as Twitter, post. 

Metra says crews are working to resolve the issue.

Riders can check Metra's website for updates. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 7:16 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.