Metra BNSF trains experiencing delays due to switch issues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra BNSF trains heading in and out of Chicago will be operating up to an hour behind schedule due to switch issues Tuesday morning, according to the agency.

Trains #1203, #1205, and #1218 were affected as a result. The issues were said to be near Congress Park and Cicero, according to the last update on the agency's X, formerly known as Twitter, post.

Metra says crews are working to resolve the issue.

Riders can check Metra's website for updates.

Inbound and outbound trains may be operating up to 40 minutes behind schedule due to switch problems near Congress Park and Cicero. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) November 28, 2023