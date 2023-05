BNSF track undergoing replacement through next weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heads up for drivers in Westmont.

BNSF Railway is starting work today to replace the railroad crossing at Cass Avenue.

That intersection will be closed until next Saturday, May 27.

Drivers are suggested to detour using Prospect and Fairview Avenues.