Metra BNSF Line disrupted after train hits, kills pedestrian in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit and killed a pedestrian in Downers Grove Friday evening, causing a disruption on the BNSF Line.

Police said at 6:59 p.m., Downers Grove police were called to the BNSF tracks at Highland Avenue for a report of a person hit by a train.

Police said someone was seen on foot near the Metra tracks, and was hit by a westbound train. The person died at the scene, police said.

Train 1277 was the one that hit the pedestrian, according to Metra. Afterward, trains were halted in the area in both directions, and all trains on the BNSF Line were expected to experience extensive delays.

Train 1287 did not leave from Union Station at all, though Train 1289 was making all stops to Aurora.

