Metra to permanently allow bikes on all trains starting Feb. 1

CHICAGO (CBS) – Metra riders might see more bicycles on trains.

The rail system is making a COVID-era policy that allows bikes on all trains permanent.

New racks will be attached to trains to make room for more bikes. Cyclists had been allowed to have their bikes in seating areas for riders with disabilities on trains since 2005, but not on rush hour trains.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Metra relaxed that policy and has made the change permanent starting Feb. 1.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 6:14 PM CST

