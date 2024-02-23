Metra to introduce new battery-powered trainsets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra is going green with the purchase of new battery-powered electric trainsets.

The Metra Board of Directors on Friday approved $154 million for an order of eight two-car sets. The commuter rail agency will be the first in the nation to bring on such technology.

"This purchase demonstrates Metra's commitment to cleaner power, to quieter trains, and to thinking outside the box as we plan for our future," Metra chief executive officer Jim Derwinski in a news release. "We are excited to bring this technology, and its efficiency, flexibility, and reliability, to Chicago and to our riders."

The term "trainset" might evoke an image of a Lionel train set or another such children's model railroad. But in this case, Metra explains it is a group of "permanently or semi-permanently coupled railcars powered by a propulsion system without a separate locomotive, with operator controls at either end so they can quickly change directions."

Metra is under contract with Stadler U.S. of Salt Lake City, Utah. After the first eight two-car set, there is an option for an additional $181.4 million for eight more trainsets and up to 32 trailer cars – which could be added to the two-car trainsets and make three- or four-car trainsets.

Unlike the double-decker that have been a familiar sight in as long as Metra has been around, these trainsets have only one level – and will also have open gangways so riders can walk between cars.

Metra said the new trains will be quieter and more accessible. They will have low-level boarding with lifts to make them ADA-compliant.

Each two-car set will allow for 112 people to be seated, with 46 more seats in each trailer car. The trains will feature passenger information signs, bike racks, luggage racks, and USB outlets – and half of the trailer cars would include ADA-accessible restrooms.

A fully charged trainset is expected to have a range of 45 to 65 miles, Metra said. The new trainsets will allow Metra to take some of its oldest diesel locomotives and railcars out of service.

Metra received a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement grant of $169.3 million to cover the base order and more.

Metra plans to introduce the trainsets as soon as 2027. They will on a 16.4 mile stretch between LaSalle Street and Blue Island, on the Beverly Branch of that "mighty good road" known as the Rock Island Line.