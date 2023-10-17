Metra aims to invest $170 million in zero-emission, battery-powered trains

CHICAGO (CBS) – A major investment could mean big changes for Metra riders: battery-powered trains could be coming to Chicago.

CBS 2's Sara Machi reported it's all thanks to a nearly $170 million grant.

Watching as the 1244 Metra train rolled up to his platform in Beverly, Max Milavickas said he wasn't aware there could soon be some changes to his service.

"No, you're the first one Sara," he said. "You're the first one to tell me about this."

Metra is looking to replace some of its existing diesel locomotives with the zero-emission, battery-powered options popping up in Europe and Australia.

"We would be among the first in North America to have something like this," said Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.

Gillis added the smaller, clean vehicles would be used at off-peak times to move from a commuter rail model to a regional rail service, adapting to changing customer habits.

"It certainly was something that was accelerated by COVID," he said. "We were seeing sort of a work from home pattern develop before that happened, but certainly, it rapidly accelerated under COVID, so we know we have to be different. We need to think differently."

Metra officials said they would like to use the new trains on the Rock Island line specifically what's called the Beverly branch, because the line has a high number of stops in a short distance.

That means Milavickas might have more options when he needs them the most.

"I have an exam today," he said. "There's a delay in the Red Line or a Blue Line, and then I don't get to school that fast and I might miss some class time. That's not good."

Metra doesn't have a manufacturer lined up, and officials said they don't know when customers can expect to see them on the tracks. They added there is no word yet on how the trains could affect ticket prices.