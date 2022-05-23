Metra MD-N line partially derails after hitting dump truck in Grayslake; extensive delays expected
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Metra Milwaukee District North line train hit a dump truck Monday morning in far north suburban Grayslake.
According to Metra, inbound and outbound train service has been halted near Grayslake.
CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 reported an inbound Metra train hit a five-axle dump truck at a private crossing just south of Route 120 in Grayslake.
The truck was destroyed, and the cab car of the train derailed as a result of the crash.
There has been no word on injuries so far.
Metra said commuters at Fox Lake, Ingleside, Long Lake, Round Lake and Grayslake should consider seeking alternate transportation due to extensive delays.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.