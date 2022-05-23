Metra MD-N line partially derails after hitting dump truck in Grayslake; extensive delays expected

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Metra Milwaukee District North line train hit a dump truck Monday morning in far north suburban Grayslake.

According to Metra, inbound and outbound train service has been halted near Grayslake.

IB METRA Milwaukee North Line train 2116 sits partly derailed after striking a 5 axle dump truck at a private crossing just south of Route 120 in Grayslake. No word yet on injuries to the truck driver or anyone aboard the train. Updates at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/sx5Nge6bLe — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 23, 2022

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 reported an inbound Metra train hit a five-axle dump truck at a private crossing just south of Route 120 in Grayslake.

The truck was destroyed, and the cab car of the train derailed as a result of the crash.

There has been no word on injuries so far.

A 5 axle dump truck lies alongside the tracks after being hit by IB METRA Milwaukee District North Line train 2116 in Grayslake. No word on the driver, however, the truck was obliterated and the cab car of the train derailed. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/kI0YCEPuHR — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 23, 2022

Metra said commuters at Fox Lake, Ingleside, Long Lake, Round Lake and Grayslake should consider seeking alternate transportation due to extensive delays.