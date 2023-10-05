Despite Messi's absence, record crowd turns out at Soldier Field as Fire beat Inter Miami

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Star player Lionel Messi wasn't there Wednesday night as Inter Miami took on the Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field – but Fire fans still packed a sold-out stadium.

The superstar has missed four of his team's last five games, most recently dealing with a hamstring issue.

We talked with one fan who was not going to let Messi's absence ruin his enthusiasm.

"No, I'm not going to be disappointed! I'll get to see him on television one way or another. But yeah, I would want to see him in person, but disappointing? There's always another day. Next year, they'll be back."

A record 62,124 packed Soldier Field for the occasion. Without Messi, Xherdan Shaqiri put on a show as he scored a goal 49 minutes in.

Inter Miami would tie it up, but the Fire scored three more unanswered goals – two from Maren Haile-Selassie and another from Shaqiri, making for a brace for each.

The Fire won 4-1. They currently hold the eighth spot in the East and a playoff spot.

With uncertainty having surrounded Messi well before the game, the Chicago Fire on Tuesday offered a $250 credit for season tickets next year, or a $50 credit for single games next season.