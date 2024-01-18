Merrillville, Indiana restaurant damaged by flooding from broken pipes

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- Broken pipes sent water pouring out of the ceiling at a restaurant in Merrillville, Indiana this week.

Asparagus Restaurant, at 7876 Broadway in Merrillville, reported on Facebook that they had a pipe burst in the main dining room.

The restaurant posted video of the flooding on Thursday.

Asparagus reported it remained open Thursday – but in a very limited fashion, with the bar and dining room offering some seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.

The online reservation system has been turned off, as the restaurant cannot accept reservations and will only be able to honor reservations that were on the books as of this past Tuesday.

Due to significant water damage from the broken pipes – for which the prolonged extreme cold was blamed – the dining rooms will be undergoing major repairs for some time to come, the restaurant reported.

Asparagus said it is also still accepting carry-out orders, and suggested that patrons visit its siter restaurant – Siam Marina, at 16846 Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park.