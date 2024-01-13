Merrillville apartment building fire injures one, forces families from homes in two buildings

Merrillville apartment building fire injures one, forces families from homes in two buildings

Merrillville apartment building fire injures one, forces families from homes in two buildings

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- Residents in two Merrillville apartment buildings are spending the night in temporary housing after a three-alarm fire destroyed their homes. Officials say one person was injured.

Firefighters spent more than six hours trying to contain the blaze. Officials could not pinpoint what started the fire or how many people were living in the unit, but they say there were 24 units that caught fire.

Firefighters climbed steadily higher to look down on the raging fire that took over the apartment building as they battled the extreme heat in plummeting temperatures.

"Every fire department in Lake County has come out to help put this fire out," said Ward 2 council member Shauna Haynes-Edwards.

Water froze around the edges on the hoses, forming small icicles as well as on exposed surfaces at Meadowlane Apartments on 54th Avenue.

Neighbors watched as the flames spread in high winds from one side of the building to take over the top floor.

"I thought it was closer," said Teena Woods, who lives in the neighboring building. "I thought it was my building because I smelled smoke so close fast. And I called my next door neighbor, and he said, 'Slow down. It's not our building.'"

Neighbors--some wearing pajamas--were forced out in the cold.

"My heart goes out to them. It's a tragedy to see families being displaces, especially when it is a cold winter night, and the temperatures are going to drop even more tonight," said Haynes-Edwards. "And so we just want to make sure that we can get them taken care of, find temporary housing, if possible, for these families, so that they can try to pick up what's left of their home and move forward."

To make matters worse, residents in a second building had to evacuate after there was flooding in the basement of their structure. The Red Cross is now helping to find them accommodations.