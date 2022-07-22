'Boating welcomes all': Meridian Private Yachts participating during Black Yacht Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – An entrepreneur whose love of boating led him to launch a business on Lake Michigan. He started small and now owns a fleet of yachts that would make anyone in the maritime industry envious.

It is the lap of luxury. A 62-foot yacht showcasing stunning views of Chicago's skyline and the tranquility and beauty of Lake Michigan.

Captain Cliff Bishop wants you to know all of this is accessible for many.

"It's attainable, it can happen. I've come from humble beginnings, and I would have never thought in a million years that I would be standing here interviewing with you with a 62-foot yacht."

Cliff's company, Meridian Private Yachts, hosts gatherings -- big and small. Customers rent the yachts for three- and four-hour excursions -- captains included.

"Bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, weddings — we can even marry you if you'd like," Bishop said.

Jim: People have had weddings on the boat?

Cliff: We've had weddings on the boat, yes.

It was a modest start. Years ago, when Cliff was working at General Electric repairing appliances...

"Microwaves, dishwashers, stoves, refrigeration," he said.

He bought this small boat -- only 19 feet just for fun.

Jim: Far cry from this.

Cliff: Far cry from it. Small boat. Me and you probably couldn't fit on it."

But he had an idea. He enjoyed boating so much, why not make the nautical life his business life?

"I'm thinking I could build a company, a boating company, and provide a service for Chicago," Bishop said.

He bought a yacht, then another, and then another.

He left G.E. and today has a fleet of six yachts. Cliff enlisted his nephew Michael Barbour to join the company.

"I love making memories that last — personally. But I get more fulfillment bringing joy to other people and creating those memories for other people," Barbour said.

This weekend, Michael and Cliff, and Meridian Private Yachts will be at the center of Black Yacht Weekend -- highlighting the message: Boating welcomes all.

"We are African Americans on the water living a life that was once perceived to be unfathomable. And we think this life is only specifically for the rich and famous, and that regular day-to-day people can't come out here and enjoy the peace, the serenity — everything it is about boating," Barbour said.

"I wake up, I see the skyline every morning. I have a good glass of OJ or a nice ice cold water and I get to work."

Work on the lake -- a vision Chicagoan Cliff Bishop brought to life.

Jim: Is it hard for you to imagine this is yours?

Cliff: Sometimes I have to pinch myself.

On Saturday, participants in the Black Yacht Weekend will be at the "Play Pen" at 700 North on the lakefront between noon and 6 p.m. On Sunday, they'll be at the 31st Street beach between 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

And as we said -- all are welcome.