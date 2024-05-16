Chicago students take part in Mental Health Action Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thursday was Mental Health Action Day and CBS is partnering with MTV to provide grants to local nonprofits that give people the tools to improve their own mental health.

In Chicago, the recipient of the grant is Gabriel's Light, an organization that works to prevent youth suicide through education and kindness campaigns.

CBS 2 visited the Chicago Youth Center, which hosted an event for grade school children who listened to a presentation and took part in workshops. They created compliment cards and positive affirmation cards.

"We believe the action is the most important part of helping out a friend and that telling a trusted adult can ultimately save a life," said Kate Bridgeman, marketing director at Gabriel's Light.

She said their activities promote "kindness to self" and "kindness to others."

The kids were tasked with giving the compliment cards to their peers.

"I think that that's going to make them feel that their friends are really the best support system," Bridgeman said. "That they can actually trust and confide in them when they are facing these mental health challenges or crises."