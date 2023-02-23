Men take opportunity learn from each other as Men Motivating Men Hood Tour kicks off

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What does "manhood" mean?

It is a complicated question, and on Thursday, dozens of men from all walks of life shared their perspectives.

The Men Motivating Men Hood Tour, a six-month program, began in Chicago on Thursday. It is about men learning from each other.

The participants will vary each month. Some are well-known names – including Chef Cliff Rome, Father Michael Pfleger, Chicago Scholars chief executive officer Jeff Beckham, Pastor Cory Brooks of New Beginnings Church of Chicago Project H.O.O.D., and Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative and Chicago Police Board President Ghian foreman.

Other participants are men whose names are not yet known.

"These dudes are seriously impactful men. I want our city and state to not only see these men in passing but hear them up close and personal. Hear their passion. Hear their commitment. Hear their wisdom and vision," Carl West, creator and producer of the Men Motive Men Hood Tour, said in a news release. It's cool to see these men roaming hoods being inspirations and change agents but to hear their voices describing how they've grown into men who motivate men, will bring chills equal to Chicago's cold blast."

West said the participants have "spent their entire lives speaking truth to power. I quietly love these men."

The events will be held at various City Colleges of Chicago locations. The tour on Thursday was at Kennedy-King College in Englewood.

Each month, a special award will be presented – recognizing a leader in the community.