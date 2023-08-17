Search on for men who held up armored truck guard in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Authorities on Wednesday evening were searching for three armed men who held up an armored vehicle guard in south suburban Lansing.

The FBI was called at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday after the armored truck was held up at the Chase Bank ATM at 16767 Torrence Ave. in Lansing.

The FBI said the men displayed guns and made verbal demands that the guard remove all the money from the ATM and hand it over.

All the men were described as being thin, and all were wearing black pants. One was wearing a black hoodie, white tennis shoes, and black gloves; another a green hoodie, a backpack, gloves, and white tennis shoes; and the third a gray hoodie, tennis shoes, black gloves, and a black mask.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects.

FBI

FBI

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700, or go to tips.fbi.gov.