Memorial service held for Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family, friends, and colleagues are remembering Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, who died last week at age 73.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was among the many at Sunday afternoon's memorial service at the University of Chicago's Rockefeller Chapel.

"Karen Yarbrough was a woman who exemplified the call to service, who led a life dedicated to improving the lives of the people of the State of Illinois," Pritzker said.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth also spoke, praising Yarbrough's strength and kindness.

Yarbrough was a trailblazer. She was the first woman and the first Black person to serve as Cook County Clerk.

Her career in public service spanned decades.

Yarbrough died after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition.