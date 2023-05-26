Memorial Day Parade & Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Daley Plaza happening Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The city is honoring the men and women who gave their lives for the country during tomorrow's Memorial Day Parade and Wreath-Laying Ceremony.

The festivities start at 11 a.m. at Daley Plaza in the Loop.

The parade steps off at noon and heads down State Street from Lake to Van Buren.

The parade's grand marshal is major general Rodney Boyd. The South Side native is the highest-ranking African-American officer in the 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.

Our Audrina Bigos will be the emcee of the parade.