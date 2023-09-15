During National Suicide Prevention Week, Megan's Legacy of Hope helps others in crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three years after the death of their own daughter to suicide, a family in the northwest suburbs has made it their mission to help other young people in crisis.

They sat down with CBS 2's Sara Machi during National Suicide Prevention Week to share their story, and how they're working to prevent this from happening to other families.

"When we received that phone call in January 2020, it was a total shock. And on paper, Meg seems to have her entire life together."

Larry and Mary Jo Butz launched Megan's Legacy of Hope just 90 days ago, raising $200,000 to help young adults navigate mental health challenges after their own daughter's suicide.

"She was a silent sufferer. It's just not talked about. And honestly, our family didn't talk about this until it was our reality."

"I think that the sky is the limit. The more funds that can be raised, the more people we can help."

Dr. Beth Sherman, a board member of Megan's Legacy of Hope, knows the power of talking to someone.

"You're not just impacting the person in session. You are impacting the people that they live with, the people that they associate with, at their school and after work."

This week, Meg's parents handed out their first major check: $25,000 for the Palantine-based Partners for Our Communities to launch a counseling program -- Skyward Bound.

"This donation will allow us to offer 250 hours of counseling. One-on-one counseling. We are beyond thrilled and grateful and honored to be the first recipient of Meagan's Legacy," said Lisa Hanson Braun, Director for Partners for our Communities.

The first -- with more to come.

"I tell people she did more in her 26 years to help kids than we ever did. So this is our chance to carry on her legacy," said Larry Butz.

The organization is really just getting going. Over the next 90 days, they are starting their first grant cycle to get applications and to decide where to send the money to save lives.



If you're struggling or someone you know needs help, the Suicide Prevention Lifeline will connect you with crisis counselors seven days a week. Call or text 988.