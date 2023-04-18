Watch CBS News
$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Elgin

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- It wasn't the big mega millions prize, but someone bought a $1 million winning ticket in Elgin.

It was bought at the Circle K on McLean and Fleetwood.

Those winning numbers from Friday's drawing are: 23-27-41-48-51 - Mega Ball - 22

The $1 million ticket matched the five numbers - but missed the Mega Ball.

This is the third mega millions millionaire in Illinois this year.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to come forward to claim their prize.

