Illinois Lottery hosting another Mega Millions Ticket Grab Challenge in Hinsdale

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) – The Mega Millions turned Mega Billions is now the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The prize now sits at $1.25 billion for Friday's drawing. It is now the sixth-largest prize in U.S. history.

To celebrate, and help players possibly win the prize, the Illinois Lottery is hosting another Ticket Grab Challenge.

The event will happen at the Shell Food Mart, located at 210 E. Ogden Ave. in Hinsdale, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday. The location is one of the top 10 most winning lottery stores in Illinois - selling the most winning tickets so far this year.

Players will have five seconds to grab as many tickets as they can.

Illinois Lottery

Last July, a $1.337 billion jackpot was won in Illinois.

Two people with one winning ticket in Des Plaines claimed the largest lottery prize ever in Illinois, and at the time, the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 9:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

