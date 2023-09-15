Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto drawings this weekend worth over combined $780K

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend, lottery players will have more than one chance to become millionaires with three games taking place starting Friday.

The Mega Millions kicks things off and will be worth an estimated $162 million for Friday's Drawing. Two other games taking place Saturday - including the Powerball will be worth $596 million, and Lotto will be worth $23.45 million.

Lotto's jackpot is the biggest prize for the game this year and the second largest in more than seven years, lottery officials said.

The last big Lotto jackpot was won in 2016 when a Circle K convenience store and gas station in New Lenox sold a winning ticket worth $27 million.

So far, 14 Illinoisans have won prizes of $1 million or more playing the Mega Millions, Powerball, or Lotto games this year.