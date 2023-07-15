Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to rise after no winners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's still time to win big.

No winner was drawn Friday night for Mega Millions - meaning the $560-million jackpot will grow yet again.

The winning numbers: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66, and mega ball 15.

You have until Tuesday to stock up on those lottery tickets.

But if you can't wait the weekend, you can try your luck Saturday night with Powerball.

The prize now is estimated at $875 million.

There hasn't been a grand prize winner since mid-April.

That drawing happens at 10 p.m.