Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to rise after no winners

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's still time to win big.

No winner was drawn Friday night for Mega Millions - meaning the $560-million jackpot will grow yet again.

The winning numbers: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66, and mega ball 15. 

You have until Tuesday to stock up on those lottery tickets.

But if you can't wait the weekend, you can try your luck Saturday night with Powerball.

The prize now is estimated at $875 million.

There hasn't been a grand prize winner since mid-April.

That drawing happens at 10 p.m.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on July 15, 2023 / 11:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

