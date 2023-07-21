Friday's Mega Millions jackpot worth $720M becomes 5th largest in game's history
CHICAGO (CBS) – Your Powerball dreams may have ended, but this weekend you'll have two chances to become a millionaire.
Friday's Mega Millions drawing is now worth $720 million – making it the fifth largest jackpot in the game's history.
Last July, two Illinois players purchased a single ticket worth $1.337 billion at a Speedway convenience store in Des Plaines. That jackpot was the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois.
Also this weekend, Saturday's Lotto jackpot has climbed to $19.85 million. That prize now becomes the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in almost five years.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.