Friday's Mega Millions jackpot worth $720M becomes 5th largest in game's history

CHICAGO (CBS) – Your Powerball dreams may have ended, but this weekend you'll have two chances to become a millionaire.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing is now worth $720 million – making it the fifth largest jackpot in the game's history.



Last July, two Illinois players purchased a single ticket worth $1.337 billion at a Speedway convenience store in Des Plaines. That jackpot was the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois.

Also this weekend, Saturday's Lotto jackpot has climbed to $19.85 million. That prize now becomes the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in almost five years.