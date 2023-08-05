Watch CBS News
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.55B after no winners

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The jackpot keeps getting bigger.

No one won Friday night's Mega Million lottery.

The top prize now rolls over and sits at $1.55 billion.

In case you've won a smaller prize - last night's winning numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52, and 56 with a Mega Ball of 20.

There's been no big winner since April 18 - which means 31 drawings have come and gone without a big winner.

As we head into the next drawing on Tuesday night, the current jackpot could easily become one of the three biggest lottery prizes ever awarded if won.

