Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.55B after no winners
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The jackpot keeps getting bigger.
No one won Friday night's Mega Million lottery.
The top prize now rolls over and sits at $1.55 billion.
In case you've won a smaller prize - last night's winning numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52, and 56 with a Mega Ball of 20.
There's been no big winner since April 18 - which means 31 drawings have come and gone without a big winner.
As we head into the next drawing on Tuesday night, the current jackpot could easily become one of the three biggest lottery prizes ever awarded if won.
