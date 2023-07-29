Mega Millions grows to over $1 billion after no winners

Mega Millions jackpot grows to over $1billion

Mega Millions jackpot grows to over $1billion

Mega Millions jackpot grows to over $1billion

CHICAGO (CBS)—Mega Millions will once again change its name temporarily to Mega Billions.

No one won Friday night's drawing meaning the jackpot now rolls over and gets even bigger.

Just in case you may have won a smaller prize, the winning numbers: 5, 10, 28, 52, 63, and the Mega Ball 18.

Now the new jackpot sits at $1.05 billion.

The next drawing happens Tuesday night.