Meet PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week - Pilaf

Pilaf is PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Pilaf.

Pilaf is a 4-year-old mixed breed who was a skinny and dehydrated stray dog who followed a Good Samaritan home on a recent night. That resident took Pilaf to the city pound and made sure Pilaf made his way to PAWS Chicago to receive the best possible care.

Pilaf had a slight urinary tract infection, and while he was at the PAWS medical center getting better, PAWS behavioralists worked with Pilaf to help him gain not only some weight but also some much-needed confidence.

He is now ready for adoption at the PAWS Lincoln Park Adoption Center.

PAWS Chicago's Spring Adopt-a-Thon

The PAWS Chicago's Spring Adopt-a-Thon kicks off Friday, May 3.

PAWS will have expanded hours at its Adoption Center in Lincoln Park, extra staff and volunteers to help match you with just the right pet, and, of course, extra pets to peruse with your entire family.

The Adopt-a-Thon runs through Saturday, May 11, and PAWS is looking to adopt out 200 dogs and cats.

For more information, go to pawschicago.org/adopt.