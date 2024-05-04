Meet Ceasar, PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is small but great, fluffy, and wise. Meet Ceasar.

Just like the Caesars of old, he prefers to be the one in command. Dogs, cats, and other humans are welcome to acknowledge him but he wants to be your sole companion.

PAWS Chicago

He also enjoys laying claim to his realm of toys and Caesar, for all his pomp, just wants a companion who respects his status and then, after that, cuddles.

PAWS Chicago

Caesar came to PAWS as a stray. He is housebroken and loves getting attention.

PAWS Chicago Adopt-a-Thon underway

Ceasar will be one of hundreds of dogs and cats available during the PAWS Chicago Adopt-a-Thon. Now through May 11, PAWS has extra staff and volunteers, longer hours, and, of course, more lovable dogs and cats.

Visit pawschicago.org to see available pets and make your adoption appointment.