Meek Mill on hand as Gov. Pritzker signs parole system overhaul bill

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill overhauling the Illinois parole system.

And he got some help from a platinum-selling musical artist.

Rapper Meek Mill stood by Pritzker's side as he signed the new law. The rapper talked about how he was in and out of prison for years because of a drug problem.

He said he got his life back on track after a parole officer got him into a drug treatment program.

The new law limits when a parolee can be drug tested.

It also incentivizes people on parole to obtain a degree and makes it easier for them to get out of the parole system for good behavior.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 7:01 PM

