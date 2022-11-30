Watch CBS News
Ex-employees sue Medline Industries after being fired over COVID-19 vaccination rule

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several former employees are now suing Medline Industries after they were fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Medline is based in north suburban Northfield. It ships medical supplies around the world, and is now the subject of a civil rights lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.

The former employees claim the company violated Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

So far, Medline Industries has not issued a comment.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 10:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

