Mechanic rescues cat from inside muffler in Chicago's western suburbs

By Steffanie Dupree

/ CBS Chicago

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- You may want to make a little noise getting into your car during the winter.

On Monday morning, a car was brought in by a local customer to LM Cars, at 7585 S. Madison St. in west suburban Burr Ridge. Mechanics noticed something furry in the muffler.

LM Cars reported the mechanic originally thought the white and tabby cat had died -- but then noticed the animal's ears were moving, and the cat was also breathing.

As documented in video posted Monday, the mechanic had to remove some car parts to get the cat out safely. The cat began meowing and howling upon being freed.

The cat was scared, but not hurt by the wild ride.

muffler-cat.png
Willy Li

The cat might have run away, and appeared to have a some type of wound – possibly from fighting with another animal in the neighborhood, LM Cars reported.

The cat, whose gender the mechanics did not specify, is now in the care of DuPage County Animal Services.

Meanwhile, the mechanic shop staff had some reminders about driving in the winter.

"We'd like to show everybody, it is a good idea to make some noises before you drive your car in the winter," Willy Li of LM Cars told CBS 2. "Animals do hide underneath cars."

First published on February 12, 2024 / 10:09 PM CST

