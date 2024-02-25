Watch CBS News
Local News

Measles cases on the rise as vaccination rates hit 10-year low

By Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

Measles cases are on the rise
Measles cases are on the rise 02:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Measles cases are on the rise, hitting nearly a dozen states including nearby Indiana and Michigan. Schools are the most vulnerable with outbreaks among children. The rise in cases comes amid a low in vaccinations. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say last year child immunization rates hit a 10-year-low. That's because in 2023 a record number of parents filed for exemptions from school vaccination requirements. Some cited religious or philosophical backgrounds. 

Measles is a highly contagious viral respiratory infection often spread through droplets in the air or on surfaces. The virus can be prevented with the two-dose mumps, measles and rubella vaccine. It is so contagious that anyone not vaccinated will likely get it. 

If 97% of the population is vaccinated, herd immunity could be achieved. However, that percentage has dropped since the pandemic. 

The CDC states that only 93% of kindergarteners have received their shots. 

"While that doesn't seem like a lot of percentage decrease, it puts us below that herd immunity threshold that protects the community from measles," said epidemiologist Dr. Katerine Wallace. 

If a child is vaccinated, he or she is OK if coming into contact with measles. A child who is not vaccinated will likely contract the virus or be hospitalized and should stay home for 21 days following the exposure. 

First published on February 25, 2024 / 1:57 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.