Measles cases on the rise as vaccination rates hit 10-year low

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Measles cases are on the rise, hitting nearly a dozen states including nearby Indiana and Michigan. Schools are the most vulnerable with outbreaks among children. The rise in cases comes amid a low in vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say last year child immunization rates hit a 10-year-low. That's because in 2023 a record number of parents filed for exemptions from school vaccination requirements. Some cited religious or philosophical backgrounds.

Measles is a highly contagious viral respiratory infection often spread through droplets in the air or on surfaces. The virus can be prevented with the two-dose mumps, measles and rubella vaccine. It is so contagious that anyone not vaccinated will likely get it.

If 97% of the population is vaccinated, herd immunity could be achieved. However, that percentage has dropped since the pandemic.

The CDC states that only 93% of kindergarteners have received their shots.

"While that doesn't seem like a lot of percentage decrease, it puts us below that herd immunity threshold that protects the community from measles," said epidemiologist Dr. Katerine Wallace.

If a child is vaccinated, he or she is OK if coming into contact with measles. A child who is not vaccinated will likely contract the virus or be hospitalized and should stay home for 21 days following the exposure.