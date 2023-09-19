Former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon launches cannabis line in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon is part of a group of former NFL players launching a cannabis line, Revenant, in Illinois.

McMahon, who won Super Bowl XX with the Bears, has dealt with chronic pain and headaches since he retired after the 1996 season.

He told CBS 2's Jori Parys that he was taking up to 100 percocet pills a month until he switched to what he called "not a drug, but a medicinal herb."

"We're trying to get the NFL to change their policy, get these guys off the opioids their taking and let them do something to actually help them, help their bodies and their brains rather than just mask pain," McMahon said.

He added the company also started a line of products geared towards military veterans.

McMahon led the Bears to a Super Bowl championship nearly 40 years ago, and fans have held out hope that Justin Fields could be the next quarterback to lead them back to a title. But it's been a rough go in year three for Fields, as the Bears' latest loss is the team's 12th dating back to last season.

McMahon had some advice for the current starting QB.

"The only advice I can give Justin is I hope your [offensive] line's better," he said. "Because as a quarterback, you can't do anything without your guys up front."

Since 2021, the NFL only tests players for marijuana at the start of training camp, just once a year. Even if a player fails that test, they only get fined for up to three weeks' pay rather than a suspension.