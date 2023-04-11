Smash-and-grab burglars break into Target in McKinley Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves on the South Side made an illegal Target run of the smash-and-grab variety early Tuesday.
Police said four men shattered the glass doors of the Target at 33rd and Damen in McKinley Park around 2:30 a.m., then raced inside, grabbing anything they could get their hands on, and took off.
The burglars fled the scene in a white van.
No one was in custody. Area One detectives were investigating.
