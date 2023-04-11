Watch CBS News
Smash-and-grab burglars break into Target in McKinley Park

Thieves break into Target in McKinley Park
Thieves break into Target in McKinley Park 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves on the South Side made an illegal Target run of the smash-and-grab variety early Tuesday.

Police said four men shattered the glass doors of the Target at 33rd and Damen in McKinley Park around 2:30 a.m., then raced inside, grabbing anything they could get their hands on, and took off.

The burglars fled the scene in a white van.

No one was in custody. Area One detectives were investigating. 

First published on April 11, 2023 / 4:46 PM

