McKinley Park man shot at after catching suspect trying to steal catalytic converter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shot over his catalytic converter.

A McKinley Park man is in the hospital as police search for the shooter and the theft crew.

CBS 2's Tara Molina is following the story CBS 2 first brought you Monday morning, where neighbors heard it happening.

They heard the saw cutting off the converter, and shortly after, they heard the shooting. They said the man shot was in surgery Monday afternoon.

CBS 2 cameras rolled as family members moved the car targeted Monday morning. The family of the 35-year-old man was shot by the crew that stole it.

Police said it happened at 34th and Paulina just before 4:45 Monday morning. The 35-year-old heard the crew and ran outside. That's when police said at least one person opened fire on him and shot him in the abdomen. He was rushed to Stroger, where neighbors tell us he was hospitalized.

Family and neighbors who saw the incident and called 911 didn't want to go on camera.

Alderman Nicole Lee (11th Ward) told CBS 2 in a statement:

With the thefts being reported across the city, Illinois is among the three worst states in the country regarding thefts, according to State Farm.

How should you protect yourself?

Chicago said if you have to park on the street, try parking in a well-lit and heavy traffic area, install cameras if possible, and call 911 immediately if you see one of these thefts in process, but do not approach the offenders.

CPD shared tips and resources to prevent catalytic converter thefts citywide. The Department has also provided anti-theft devices such as steering wheel clubs and traceable catalytic converter etchings at engagements in 22 police districts:

Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

Secure vehicles inside a garage or park in a well-lit area with heavy pedestrian/vehicle traffic if possible.

Install surveillance cameras and ensure that they are functioning and recording.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people or vehicles loitering in the area.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information. Do not approach the offenders.

Alderman Lee's full statement:

"I'm grateful that the victim of this morning's shooting is in stable condition and recovering at the hospital. My office and I continue to keep them and their loved ones in our thoughts. The uptick of catalytic converter thefts is, unfortunately, a city-wide issue, with our ward being no exception. As the police work to combat them, it's important to remind everyone to prioritize their own safety. Those committing these crimes are often armed, so if you see someone attempting to remove this part from your or someone else's vehicle, please call 911 immediately. Nothing is more important than the safety of our residents, and my office continues to be in constant communication with the 9th District Police on how we can best keep our community safe.

More than 210 catalytic converters were recovered today as part of an 8-month investigation into catalytic converter thefts by CPD’s Major Auto Theft Investigations Unit, @FBIChicago and the Illinois Statewide Auto Theft Task Force. pic.twitter.com/84fcyQmp6z — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 1, 2023