All firefighters OK after mayday call at blaze in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All the firefighters working to put out flames at a McKinley Park apartment building are OK after a mayday call.

It wasn't clear what prompted the mayday around 6:30 a.m. on Monday at Hermitage and Pershing.

People in the building said it was terrifying trying to escape.

"It was early in the morning and smoke coming from the back all the way inside," said Erica Martinez. "So the first thing in my mind was just get my kids out and our pets.

"We couldn't see anymore, coming down the stairs all full of smoke. It was all flames, smoking everywhere."

Everyone in the apartment got out safely.

A CBS 2 photographer spotted a burned power line in the back, but investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.