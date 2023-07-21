Watch CBS News
McHenry Outdoor Theater celebrating Barbie release with double feature, contests

MCHENRY, Ill. (CBS) -- The new Barbie movie rolls into theaters Friday.

To help celebrate its release, the McHenry Outdoor drive-in theater is getting in on the fun.

They're encouraging everyone coming to tonight's double-feature showing of "Barbie" and "Clueless" to dress up and help create a sea of pink.

To sweeten the deal, they're offering a costume contest, a raffle, and even a meet-and-greet with Barbie.

The fun starts tonight at 6:30 p.m.

