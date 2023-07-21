McHenry Outdoor Theater celebrating Barbie release with double feature, contests
MCHENRY, Ill. (CBS) -- The new Barbie movie rolls into theaters Friday.
To help celebrate its release, the McHenry Outdoor drive-in theater is getting in on the fun.
They're encouraging everyone coming to tonight's double-feature showing of "Barbie" and "Clueless" to dress up and help create a sea of pink.
To sweeten the deal, they're offering a costume contest, a raffle, and even a meet-and-greet with Barbie.
The fun starts tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.