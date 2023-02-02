McHenry Co. Sheriff's Office taking applications for deputies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for a job?
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is now hiring. The office is currently accepting applications for deputies. Starting pay is just under $68,000 plus benefits.
To qualify you must be at least 21, have a high school diploma or GED and have a valid driver's license. There's a $25 application fee.
The deadline to apply is April 21st.
