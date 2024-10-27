3 people killed, child injured in fiery crash in Chicago's northwest suburbs

Three people were killed, and a child was seriously injured in a fiery crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday.

First responders were called to the 13400 block of Davis Road in unincorporated Woodstock around noon for a report of a multi-car crash, according to a news release. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found one car fully engulfed in flames.

Three people were killed, and a child was seriously injured in a fiery crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday. Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

As firefighters tried to put out the fire, other crews tried to free a child from a silver SUV who was entrapped during the crash. The child had serious injures and was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

After the fire was put out, two victims were found inside a black two-door sedan. Both individuals died at the scene.

The driver of the silver SUV also died at the scene.

Three people were killed, and a child was seriously injured in a fiery crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday. Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

A third car, a Jeep, was hit by debris during the collision. The driver and passenger of the Jeep were unharmed and did not need medical treatment.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. The identities of those who were killed were being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.