Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people killed, child injured in fiery crash in Chicago's northwest suburbs

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Three people were killed, and a child was seriously injured in a fiery crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday.

First responders were called to the 13400 block of Davis Road in unincorporated Woodstock around noon for a report of a multi-car crash, according to a news release. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found one car fully engulfed in flames.

mchenry-co-crash-1.jpg
Three people were killed, and a child was seriously injured in a fiery crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday. Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

As firefighters tried to put out the fire, other crews tried to free a child from a silver SUV who was entrapped during the crash. The child had serious injures and was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

After the fire was put out, two victims were found inside a black two-door sedan. Both individuals died at the scene.

The driver of the silver SUV also died at the scene.

mchenry-co-crash-2.jpg
Three people were killed, and a child was seriously injured in a fiery crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday. Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

A third car, a Jeep, was hit by debris during the collision. The driver and passenger of the Jeep were unharmed and did not need medical treatment.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. The identities of those who were killed were being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

Alex Ortiz

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.