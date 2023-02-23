Watch CBS News
McHenry County-area schools close amid power outages, ice

CHICAGO (CBS)-- As down trees, power outages and icy conditions cause issues Thursday morning in McHenry County some schools will be closed. 

The following districts closed schools Thursday:

District No. 3 in Fox River Grove 

District 26 in Cary 

U-46 District including: 

  • South Elgin High School
  • Canton and Kenyon Woods middle schools
  • Clinton, Huff, Lords Park, Ridge Circle, Sunnydale, and Willard elementary schools
  • Illinois Park Early Learning Center

All other U-46 schools will remain open Thursday. 

The districts say they're working with ComEd to resolve the outages and will provide updates as they become available. 

Check back for more closures throughout the morning. 

First published on February 23, 2023 / 7:43 AM

