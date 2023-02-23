McHenry County-area schools close amid power outages, ice

Ice, power outages causing several school closures in McHenry County

Ice, power outages causing several school closures in McHenry County

Ice, power outages causing several school closures in McHenry County

CHICAGO (CBS)-- As down trees, power outages and icy conditions cause issues Thursday morning in McHenry County some schools will be closed.

The following districts closed schools Thursday:

District No. 3 in Fox River Grove

District 26 in Cary

U-46 District including:

South Elgin High School

Canton and Kenyon Woods middle schools

Clinton, Huff, Lords Park, Ridge Circle, Sunnydale, and Willard elementary schools

Illinois Park Early Learning Center

All other U-46 schools will remain open Thursday.

The districts say they're working with ComEd to resolve the outages and will provide updates as they become available.

Check back for more closures throughout the morning.