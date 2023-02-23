McHenry County-area schools close amid power outages, ice
CHICAGO (CBS)-- As down trees, power outages and icy conditions cause issues Thursday morning in McHenry County some schools will be closed.
The following districts closed schools Thursday:
District No. 3 in Fox River Grove
District 26 in Cary
U-46 District including:
- South Elgin High School
- Canton and Kenyon Woods middle schools
- Clinton, Huff, Lords Park, Ridge Circle, Sunnydale, and Willard elementary schools
- Illinois Park Early Learning Center
All other U-46 schools will remain open Thursday.
The districts say they're working with ComEd to resolve the outages and will provide updates as they become available.
Check back for more closures throughout the morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.