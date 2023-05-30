McHenry Co. Sheriff investigates deadly Fox Lake hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward for information on a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fox Lake.
It happened near Wilmot and Paddock Drive early Monday morning. Investigators said a 39-year-old man was standing on the side of the road after his car got stuck in a ditch.
At some point, he was hit by a white car, possibly a Kia.
Police said the driver sped off, leaving the man in the middle of the roadway. The victim hasn't been identified.
