McHenry Co. Sheriff investigates deadly Fox Lake hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward for information on a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fox Lake.

It happened near Wilmot and Paddock Drive early Monday morning. Investigators said a 39-year-old man was standing on the side of the road after his car got stuck in a ditch.

At some point, he was hit by a white car, possibly a Kia.

Police said the driver sped off, leaving the man in the middle of the roadway. The victim hasn't been identified.

Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fatal Hit and Run Traffic Crash https://t.co/3DNfS7H35t pic.twitter.com/kevIKgGKkq — McHenry Co. Sheriff (@McHenrySheriff) May 30, 2023